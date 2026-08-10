Walmart offers the Vizio VQM55C-10 55" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $248. That's a $30 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4K resolution with HDR support
- Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and voice remote included
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Popularity: 3/5
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Best Buy's Outlet features a selection of open-box TV deals, with discounts of up to 50% on brands like LG and Samsung. This includes a 43" Samsung Q7F QLED TV available for $208. Larger sets are discounted too, including a 77" LG C5 OLED TV at $1,602. All of these are customer returns resold at a discount. Free shipping applies to each TV. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Open-box units are customer returns resold at a discount
- Brands include LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Roku
- Screen sizes range from 43" to 77"
- Includes OLED, QLED, and 4K UHD smart TVs
At Costco, this Samsung 70" U8000H Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is priced at $399.99. It's the best price we found by $98. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- 70" screen size with 4K Crystal UHD resolution
- Tizen Smart TV
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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