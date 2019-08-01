- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Vizio 32" 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for $68 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 36" 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System with a $50 Dell Gift Card in Black/Silver for $129.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's a low today by $40.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $31 under our mention from a year ago, $99 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Today only, Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Harman Kardon SoundSticks III Speaker System for $139.36 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $23.63 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now
Adorama offers the Polk Audio LSiM 704c Center Channel Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention, $550 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Harman Audio offer refurbished JBL Cinema SB 450 Soundbar and Subwoofer for $249.99 with free shipping. that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $80 less than the best we could find for a refurb today (this one is new) and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio D-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $174.99 with free shipping. That's $24 under our refurb mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $71 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $158 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in June.) Buy Now
