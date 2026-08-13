This artificial fiddle leaf fig tree is $37.42, down from $65.14 at Home Depot. It's made with bend-resistant material and has a cement-filled base for added stability, and it can be used indoors or outdoors. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Stands 4.5' tall
- Designed to resemble a real fiddle leaf fig tree
- Made of bend-resistant PE material for durability
- Weighted pot base filled with cement for stability
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor use
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Published 19 min ago
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon Haul, get this Cartoon Face Sticker Decal 4-Pack for $1.32. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Cartoon Face Sticker Decal 4-Pack for $1.32. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Self-Adhesive 59" x 84" Blackout Curtain Panel for $9.40. That's a buck less than the price we saw a few days ago and the best deal Amazon has offered for this curtain panel. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
As part of today's daily deals, get deals on hand tools, tool accessories, workwear, safety gear, blades, batteries, and more. Prices start at $7.17, with discounts of up to 61% off select Milwaukee, DEWALT, DIABLO, RYOBI, and other brands. We've pictured the Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE Impact-Duty 1/2" PACKOUT Socket Set for $84.60 ($95 savings). Shop Now at Home Depot
- Covers power tools, power tool kits, and hand tools & accessories
- Cordless kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID
- Battery starter kits, combo kits, and tool-only options included
- Free delivery and free ship-to-store on eligible items
- Deals expire within 24 hours of listing
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
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