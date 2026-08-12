Victoria's Secret Rewards members get an extra 30% off sitewide today only. It's free to join. Shop bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, beauty, clothing, swimwear, accessories, and more. Rewards membership is free to join. Members get free standard shipping with a $50 purchase after discounts and rewards. Exclusions apply. Offer ends today. Shop Now at Victoria's Secret
- Bras, panties, lingerie, and sleepwear included
- Activewear discounted up to 40% off
- Swimwear and clothing included in markdowns
- Beauty and home fragrance items included
- Accessories and shoes included in the sale
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Expires in 11 hr
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Popularity: 3/5
Seamless construction means no visible lines under fitted clothing, which is the main reason to choose these over standard cotton underwear. At $15, that's $7 off the $22 list price for a 5-pack, working out to about $3 per pair. Buy Now at Amazon
- Lightweight breathable microfiber material
- Seamless no-show design
- Full hip coverage for natural fit
- Soft waistband-free stay-in-place fit
- 100% cotton moisture-wicking crotch
Wireless bras with a soft, flexible "jelly" construction are worth a look if you find underwire styles uncomfortable for all-day wear. Apply coupon code "NBGNZ4Z4" for a total savings of at least $14. They are available in several colors (Grey pictured). Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette for $14. It's the best deal we could find by $10. It's made from a cotton, modal, and elastane blend for a soft, lightly stretchy feel, with light padding and a racerback design. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Hanes Women's String Bralette 3-Pack for $7.64. It's the best deal we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
PINK's Panty Party deal at Victoria's Secret lets shoppers pick any 7 panties for $35, working out to $5 each instead of paying up to $14.95 per pair. The offer spans the full range of cuts, including thong, cheeky, boyshort, hiphugger, bikini, and Brazilian styles, in sizes XXS through XXL. Buy Now at Victoria's Secret
- Styles include thong, cheeky, boyshort, hiphugger, bikini, and Brazilian cuts
- Individual panties priced from $12.95 to $14.95 each
- Mix-and-match deal covers 145 styles
- Sizes range from XXS to XXL
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