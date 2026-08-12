Guitar Center's Drum & Percussion Deals cover electronic and acoustic drum sets, cymbals, sticks, hardware, and hand percussion at discounts up to 30% off. (The banner says 25%, but we found deeper discounts within.) We've pictured the Yamaha Rydeen 5-Piece Shell Pack for $479.99 ($20 off). The sale also includes used, open-box, and clearance gear across brands like Zildjian, Pearl, and DW. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 19. Shop Now at Guitar Center