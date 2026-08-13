This 6-piece Veken shower caddy set is $19.99, down from $29.99. It matches the lowest price this set has hit on Amazon, and it's below the site's 90-day average of $23.83. The set includes multiple caddies plus a soap dish and toothbrush holder, and it mounts with adhesive strips rather than drilling. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes small, medium, and large caddies, a soap dish, and a toothbrush holder
- Adhesive mounting system requires no drilling or tools
- Made from stainless steel for durability
- Rustproof and waterproof design for shower use
- Holds up to 20 lb. of bathroom items
- Measures 4.7" x 13.8" x 3"
-
Published 42 min ago
Verified 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon offers the Lacoste Croc Scale 100% Cotton Bath Towel in Surf Blue for $8.99. Add two to your cart to get a $10 Amazon credit for free. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's an $18 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. The credit will apply to your account 30 days after shipment. Buy Now at Amazon
This 4-pack of Mainstays chair seat pads is just $9.62 at Walmart. It's $7 cheaper for this Grey pack and than other color. The button-tufted, textured cushions attach with Velcro loops for a secure fit on standard dining or kitchen chairs. Shipping is free over $35 or you can choose pickup for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Fits standard dining and kitchen chairs at 15.5" x 16" x 2.95"
- Each cushion weighs 1.17 lb.
- Made of 100% polyester with polyester fill
- Button-tufted design
- Velcro loops for secure attachment to chairs
- Spot clean only
At Amazon Haul, get this Under Bed Storage Box for $1.40. It's the best deal we could find by $8. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 30" x 60" Quick Dry Beach Towel for $2.43. It's the best price we could find by $3. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register