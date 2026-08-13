Google Pixel 11 Pro preorders at Best Buy start from $1,099 for the 256GB model, and all preorders come with a $200 Best Buy git card. (The 512GB model costs $1,219, and the 1TB costs $1,449.) You can also save up to an extra $1,000 with a qualifying trade-in. It works unlocked with major carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Google Fi. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). It's set to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy