Preorder the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold at Best Buy and you'll also get a $350 Best Buy gift card — the 256GB model costs $1,899, and the 512GB phone costs $2,019. You can also get up to an extra $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in. The phone comes unlocked, so it can work with a carrier of your choice rather than being tied to one provider. It includes a 48-megapixel rear camera with 30x zoom and 256GB of storage, along with the newest Google Tensor G6 and Titan M3 chips. It ships for free too. It's set to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy