Under Armour's Back to School sale takes 25% off select styles, no code needed, covering apparel, shoes, cleats, and backpacks. For example, the UA Icon Fleece Women's Hoodie drops to $48.75 from $65, and the UA Hustle 6.0 Backpack falls to $45 from $60. With 719 items included, the sale spans everyday tees and shorts as well as school-ready backpacks. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Includes apparel, shoes, cleats, and backpacks
- Select hoodies, tees, shorts, and sports bras discounted 25%
- Backpacks such as the UA Hustle 6.0 included in the discount
- UA No Weigh Backpack features water-resistant UA Storm technology and a padded back panel
- 719 items included in the sale
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Expires 8/15/2026
Published 29 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Under Armour's basketball outlet includes kids' and adult shoes from the Curry and UA Jet '25 lines, such as the Curry 13 grade school shoes at $74.97, down from $100. Shorts and short sleeve tops are also included, like UA Zone Pro Mesh women's shorts at $39.97. The sale spans 74 items across shoes, shorts, and tops for men, women, boys, and girls. We've pictured the Under Armour Men's UA Pursuit 4 Running Shoes for $55.97 ($19 savings). Get free shipping with orders over $99, otherwise it adds $8. This deal ends August 15 at 2:59am ET. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Basketball shoes for men, women, and kids
- Curry and UA Jet '25 basketball shoe lines included
- Basketball shorts and short sleeve tops included
- Sizes span pre-school, grade school, and unisex adult styles
Under Armour's golf outlet includes polos, shorts, pants, and shoes marked down across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Select styles are an extra 25% off through 8/15, like the UA Tech men's polo at $25.48 or the UA Matchplay boys' pants at $41.23. Deeper cuts show up too, such as the Curry ArmourDry men's t-shirt down to $20.97 from $70. We've pictured the Under Armour Men's UA Lockdown 7 Low Basketball Shoes for $48.97 ($16 savings). Get free shipping with orders over $99, otherwise it adds $8. This deal ends August 14. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' golf apparel
- Polos, shorts, pants, and headwear included
- Golf shoes included, such as spikeless styles
- Select styles marked an extra 25% off through 8/15
Under Armour's Outlet Deals include 25% off select bags, backpacks, and apparel styles (eligible items are marked). Shoes, athletic clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids are included across the sale. Get free shipping with orders over $99, otherwise it adds $8. This deal ends August 15 at 2:59am ET. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Includes backpacks, duffle bags, apparel, and shoes for men, women, and kids
- 25% off select bags and backpacks
- 25% off select apparel styles
- HeatGear and ColdGear fabrics for hot or cold conditions
- Training, running, and golf shoes included
Under Armour's outlet section covers bags and backpacks with prices starting at $26.25 for the UA Essential Backpack, down from $35. Select backpacks like the UA Hustle 6.0 are marked 25% off, dropping that pack to $45 from $60, but it's important to note that this sale doesn't stack with other discounts. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Backpacks, totes, duffles, waist bags, and crossbody bags included
- Select backpacks discounted 25% off
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