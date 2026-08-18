Woot is running a clearance sale on Under Armour men's apparel, with tees, hoodies, polos, long sleeves, caps, and shorts all discounted up to 37% off their reference prices. The Tech 2.0 Hoodie is priced at $25.99, down from a $40 reference price, while the Rival Camo ChestStripe Hoodie runs $39.99, a 33% cut from $60. Prime members get free shipping. This deal ends September 4. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/5/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Patagonia's sale covers hundreds of styles across men's, women's, and kids' clothing, plus packs and travel gear. The Men's Nano Puff Jacket drops to $159.99 from $229, while the Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt is half off at $98.99. Discounts throughout the sale range up to 52% off. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and pullovers for men, women, and kids
- Includes insulated styles like the Nano Puff and Better Sweater lines
- Packs, duffels, and wheelie luggage included in the sale
- Discounts range up to 50% off select styles
- Covers 821 items across apparel and gear categories
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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