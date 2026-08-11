This UGREEN Nexode 65W charger is $16 off its regular price of $40. It packs two USB-C ports and one USB-A port into a compact, foldable-plug design capable of powering laptops as well as phones and tablets. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 65W total output across three ports
- Two USB-C ports and one USB-A port for charging multiple devices at once
- Compact build using GaN II chip technology
- Foldable plug for easier travel storage
- Weighs 4.6 oz.
- Compatible with phones, tablets, and laptops including MacBook and Dell XPS models
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Published 3 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Anker's certified refurbished lineup at eBay covers everything from compact wall chargers to full-size portable power stations. A 250W GaN charging station with an LCD display is $85, down from $170, and a SOLIX C1000X power station drops to $507 from $999. The range spans small accessories under $15 up to larger power stations over $500. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
This Anker 3-in-1 Cube is certified refurbished and comes with a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate. At $31, it's the best price we've seen. It charges an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time with up to 15W of Qi2 and MagSafe-compatible power, and the set includes a charging cable and 40W PD charger. Buy Now at eBay
- Charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- Up to 15W fast charging with Qi2 and MagSafe compatibility
- Foldable cube design for desktop use
- Includes charging cable and 40W PD charger
- 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate
- Compatible with iPhone 12 through iPhone 16
This LISEN car charger drops to $15.59 at checkout, down from $39.99. That's an all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Offer is valid while supplies last. Buy Now at Amazon
- 75W total output across four ports for charging multiple devices at once
- Retractable 36W PD USB-C cable extends to 31.5"
- Built-in starlight projector adds ambient lighting inside the car
- Includes a 15W USB-C port and a 12W USB-A port
- Compact 5.51" x 1.38" x 1.57" design with a 180° adjustable plug
- Backed by a 1-year warranty
Charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously from a single pad, which is useful if you want to clear nightstand clutter without buying separate chargers. At $20, that's $30 off the $50 list price. My Best Buy members get free shipping (and it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Charges phone, earbuds, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- 15W fast wireless charging
- Strong magnetic alignment for secure device placement
- Foldable, travel-friendly design
- Universal Qi compatibility for wide device support
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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