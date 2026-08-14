Every day, you'll find a new selection of live eBay auctions by independent sellers in this sale section. There's a rotating schedule of livestream auctions covering collectibles like diecast cars, LEGO sets, Funko Pops, and more. Many of these live shows kick off with $1 starting bids, letting shoppers bid in real time and chat directly with sellers. With new streams launching around the clock, the selection spans everything from Star Wars minifigures to NASCAR diecast models. Buy Now at eBay
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Published 35 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale covers a wide range of gaming gear, from Nintendo Switch titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD to racing wheels from Thrustmaster and Fanatec. Controllers, headsets, and keyboards from brands like Razer, SteelSeries, and Logitech are also discounted. Some items, like the Neat Bumblebee II USB Microphone, are marked down to $15 from $100. This deal ends August 19. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Fairfield Collectibles' clearance sale covers diecast cars, trucks, model kits, and accessories across scales from 1:18 to 1:87. Beyond vehicles, the sale also includes Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and remote control construction equipment from New Capable. Shipping rates vary but generally start at $9.99. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Historic Aviation's Sale & Clearance section brings together discounted items from brands like Hobby Master, King and Country, and Italeri. Save on models, figures, signs, flags, and more. Shipping rates vary. Shop Now at Historic Aviation
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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