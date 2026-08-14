Photochromic lenses darken in sunlight and return to clear indoors, which makes these a practical pick if you want reading glasses that double as light sunglasses without carrying two pairs. At $16, that's about $14 off the $30 list price via coupon code "JRF2EITO". Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Seamless progressive lenses for all distances
- Photochromic lenses with UV400 protection
- Blue light blocking reduces digital eye strain
- Three-pair set for home, office, and travel
Designed for close-up detail work like jewelry inspection, reading fine print, or hobbyist crafts, this wearable hands-free magnifier includes two 10X lenses and built-in lighting so you can work without holding anything. Apply coupon code "UE8HB69P" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wear it or handhold it for hands-free close work
- 5X main lens plus 10X detail lens for small text
- 30 adjustable LEDs with three light modes reduce eye strain
- USB-C rechargeable battery charges in 1 hour
- Includes pocket magnifiers with protective sheaths for portability
- Model: 5156
Walgreens is offering 20% off all contact lenses with promo code "DEAL20", including brands like Acuvue, Acuvue Oasys, and Air Optix. The discount applies to ship-to-home orders only and requires a valid prescription, though it excludes contact lens solutions and accessories. Free shipping applies. Coupon ends December 31. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Discount applies to contact lenses only, not solutions or accessories
- Includes brands such as Acuvue, Acuvue Oasys, and Air Optix
- Valid prescription required for purchase
- Ship to Home orders only
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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