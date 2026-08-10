This Tommy Hilfiger undershirt 3-pack is $27.90 at Macy's. That's $19 off. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Offer ends August 17. Buy Now at Macy's
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Hanes Men's Comfortflex Boxers 6-Pack for $13. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Comfort Fit Ultra Soft Cotton T-Shirt Undershirt 3-Pack in Large for $6.30. That's a $14 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Hanes Men's Comfortflex Boxers 6-Pack for $13. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Six-pack of men's boxers
- Fabric blend of 75% cotton and 25% polyester
- Moisture-wicking material
- Comfortflex waistband for stretch and comfort
- Medium-weight, medium-stretch fabric
- Regular fit
At Amazon, get the Hanes Men's Total Support Pouch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $11. It's the best price we could find by $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Macy's Black Friday sale includes Polo Ralph Lauren men's polo shirts, along with t-shirts, shorts, and button-up shirts across men's, boys', and kids' sizes. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. This deal ends July 26. Shop Now at Macy's
- Men's polo shirts starting at $17.99
- Includes classic-fit, custom slim-fit, and mesh polo styles
- Men's shirts, t-shirts, and shorts included in the sale
- Boys' and kids' polo styles also included
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Home Sale covers a wide range of categories, from cookware and dinnerware to furniture, mattresses, and luggage. Shoppers can find sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, Lenox, and Samsonite alongside small appliances from Dyson and Shark. Plus, promo code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select items (they are marked). We've pictured the Lacoste Home Solid Cotton Percale Sheet Set for $37 ($83 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Pickup is available on most orders, too. Oversize shipping fees may apply to larger items like furniture. This sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Bedding including comforters, sheets, and blankets
- Cookware sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, and Rachael Ray
- Furniture including sofas and mattresses
- Luggage and backpacks from Samsonite, Travelers Club, and Delsey Paris
- Dinnerware and flatware sets from Lenox, Noritake, and Spode
- Small appliances such as vacuums, blenders, and irons
Macy's Samsonite Sale covers luggage, backpacks, briefcases, and duffels with savings up to 73% off with promo code "HOME" (scroll down to see them). The lineup spans hardside spinners for check-in travel, slim laptop backpacks for daily commutes, and weekender bags for short trips, including several Macy's exclusive styles. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The coupon code is good through August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Hardside and softside spinner luggage in carry-on and check-in sizes
- Laptop backpacks and business briefcases
- Weekender duffels and travel totes
- Some styles are Macy's exclusives
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