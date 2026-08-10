Walmart's Tire Savings sale includes rollback pricing on passenger, touring, and SUV/crossover tires from brands like Douglas, Kumho, Summit, and Milestar. Several sizes are discounted from their regular prices, such as a 225/65R17 model down from $88 to $79. Get free shipping over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes all-season, touring, and SUV/crossover tire options
- Douglas Touring A/S tires available in multiple sizes with rollback pricing
- Kumho Crugen HP27 passenger tires available in select sizes
- Installation available at Walmart Auto Care Centers
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Published 20 min ago
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Pennzoil Fluid Transfer Pump for $3.60. That's Amazon's best price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 1-gallon containers
This windshield sunshade drops to $7.19 with the on-page coupon clipped. That's below Amazon's $8.99 current price and close to its $6.38 all-time low. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the typical foil coating, and its memory steel ring frame folds flat for storage in the included bag. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made from 300T Oxford cloth for sun and heat protection
- Large size measures 57.08" x 31.5" for SUVs
- Also available in Medium (55.12" x 27.6") and XL (63" x 33") sizes
- Foldable design with a memory steel ring for compact storage
- Includes a matching storage bag
- Installs by wedging into place against the windshield
At Amazon, get this Mobil 1 Truck & SUV Full Synthetic 0W-20 Motor Oil 5-Quart Bottle for $20. It's the lowest price Amazon has charged for this quantity. The oil is rated for up to 10,000 miles between changes and carries a temperature range of -40°F to 500°F. Buy Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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