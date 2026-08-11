These Tikland wireless earbuds are $107 off the regular price at Walmart. They include IPX7 waterproof protection and a charging case with an LED battery display, adding up to 60 hours of total playback. Get free shipping with an order of $35. Buy Now at Walmart
- Bluetooth 5.4 connection with range up to 100 ft.
- Up to 60 hours of total listening time with charging case
- 8 hours of playback per charge on each earbud
- IPX7 waterproof rating for sweat and water resistance
- LED power display on charging case shows battery levels
- Includes S/M/L ear tip sizes and touch controls
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Published 53 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
With promo code "BRANDS20", these Sony ULT WEAR headphones drop to $55.99, down from the $249.99 list price. It's the best price we could find by $92. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
This Shokz OpenRun open-box pair drops to $50.60 with promo code "VIPJULYTAKE8" at eBay. It's the best deal we've seen for these headphones. Bone conduction headphones keep your ears uncovered so you can stay aware of your surroundings while listening. Buy Now at eBay
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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