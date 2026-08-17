Walmart offers the Ticonderoga 12-Count #2HB Wood Pencils for $2.97. That's $4 below the original price. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pack of 12 unsharpened pencils
- #2HB graphite lead rated for general writing use
- Made from responsibly sourced wood
- Includes a built-in eraser
- PMA certified for quality and safety standards
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Published 45 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This 12-pack of uniball Zento Gel Pens is at a good price today at Amazon, selling for just $10.91. You'd pay around $7 at most local stores for a 4-pack, so you're saving around $10 on this box. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. The set includes a quick-drying, smudge-resistant ink designed to prevent bleed-through on everyday paper. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 retractable gel pens with black ink
- 0.7mm medium point tip
- Quick-drying ink helps prevent smudging
- Soft grip made with 75% recycled material
- No bleed-through on notebooks or planners
- Muted barrel colors
This 24-pack of Highland sticky notes is at its best price on Amazon. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 pads of sticky notes included
- Each note measures 3" x 3"
At Walmart, get this Texas Instruments TI-30xa Scientific Calculator for $9.97. It's the best price we could find by $4. It's approved for use on the SAT, ACT, and AP exams, making it a practical option for students needing a reliable scientific calculator for school. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Bostitch Office Portable Electric Stapler for $13. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It handles up to 20 sheets at once and can run on an AC adapter or 4 AA batteries for cordless use. Buy Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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