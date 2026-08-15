Amazon has discounted the Thermaltake View 600 6" LCD Panel Kit to $35, which is its lowest-ever price. You'd pay $100 for this model at other stores, including Newegg. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.0 inch LCD screen
- 1480x720p resolution
- Displays real-time system data
- Supports TT RGB PLUS 3.0
- Connects via Type-C to USB
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Published 13 min ago
DIRECTV's Duo MyEntertainment + MyNews package drops to $60 a month for the first two months, down from the regular $75 rate. The bundle includes access to HBO Max Basic With Ads, Disney+, Hulu, and AMC+ with Ads alongside more than 70 entertainment and news channels, plus unlimited cloud DVR storage. New customers also get a 5-day free trial before the promotional rate kicks in. Note that after two months, your subscription will automatically renew at the then-current monthly rate unless you cancel beforehand. Buy Now at DIRECTV
- Bundles the MyEntertainment and MyNews genre packs into one plan
- Over 70 entertainment, national, and local news channels
- Includes HBO Max Basic With Ads, Disney+, Hulu, and AMC+ with Ads
- Unlimited cloud DVR storage included
- 5-day free trial before billing starts
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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