DIRECTV's Duo MyEntertainment + MyNews package drops to $60 a month for the first two months, down from the regular $75 rate. The bundle includes access to HBO Max Basic With Ads, Disney+, Hulu, and AMC+ with Ads alongside more than 70 entertainment and news channels, plus unlimited cloud DVR storage. New customers also get a 5-day free trial before the promotional rate kicks in. Note that after two months, your subscription will automatically renew at the then-current monthly rate unless you cancel beforehand. Buy Now at DIRECTV