At Amazon, get this Temporary Tattoo Body Art Markers 24-Pack for $11 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this kit. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 24 washable tattoo marker pens
- Comes with 50 waterproof temporary tattoo stickers
- Includes 82 DIY tattoo stencils
- Made of non-toxic, odorless, hypoallergenic materials
- Washes off with warm water and soap
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Useful for hemming, patching, or bonding fabric without sewing. Apply coupon code "Q2GRY59A" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- High-viscosity formula creates durable fabric bonds
- Anti-clogging needle tip ensures precise application
- Bonds cotton, denim, leather, and polyester materials
- Dries to a clear, long-lasting finish
- Versatile for repairs, patches, and fabric crafting
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-in-1 Precision Sliding Gauge Ruler for $2.10. It's the best deal we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's fabric and craft sale covers everything from the Brother CS7205 sewing machine at $249.99 to fabric by the yard starting under $10. Discounts run as high as 60% off, with plenty of quilting, upholstery, and craft fabric options mixed in alongside sewing machines and fabric paint. The sale spans sewing hardware and raw materials alike, making it useful whether you need a new machine or just more fabric on hand. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This Vevor hat heat press is $89.90, down from $108.90 and at least $20 less than other retailers charge. It comes with four interchangeable platens in different sizes, letting it handle multiple hat shapes and sizes without needing separate equipment. Buy Now at Amazon
- Temperature range of 32-449°F with time settings from 1-999 seconds and countdown alerts
- Includes four interchangeable platens in sizes 5.9" x 3", 6.6" x 2.7", 6.6" x 3.9", and 7.9" x 3.5"
- Dual heating tubes with a PTFE-coated plate and 580-watt power for faster warm-up
- Includes a cap stretcher, platen covers, a gas spring, and four suction feet for stability
- Auto shut-off feature with buzzer alert
- Works with cotton, polyester, canvas, and other materials
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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