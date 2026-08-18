Amazon offers the TempPro Indoor Digital Hygrometer and Thermometer for $10.49. That's a $2 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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This AcuRite weather station is $24 off the regular price of $59 at Amazon. It's at an all-time price low at Amazon. It combines indoor and outdoor sensors with a color display that shows temperature, humidity, barometric pressure trends, and moon phase data. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes indoor and outdoor temperature sensors
- Tracks humidity and barometric pressure trends
- Provides a 12-hour weather forecast
- Illuminated color LCD display with adjustable dimmer
- Shows moon phase and high/low temperature records
- Runs on 2 AA batteries (not included)
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At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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