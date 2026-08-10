Target's Meal & Snack deals cover a wide range of lunchbox and after-school staples, from Catalina Crunch cereal at $6.65 to Chomps Snack Sticks at $16.99. Several items include multi-buy offers, such as buy 2 for $7 on MadeGood granola bites and buy 2 for $18 on Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches. Crackers, fruit snacks, and waffles round out the selection for families stocking up on kid-friendly options. Spend $35 for free shipping on eligible items, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Shop Now at Target
- Includes cereal, snack sticks, crackers, and fruit snacks
- Chomps Snack Sticks available in original beef and savory chicken varieties
- Smucker's Uncrustables frozen sandwiches offered in multiple flavors
- Buy-2 and buy-one-get-one deals available on select brands like BEAR, MadeGood, and GoGo SqueeZ
- Many items eligible for SNAP EBT
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Woot's Grocery and Household Everything Sale covers a wide mix of personal care, beauty, and health essentials, with discounts running up to 54% off. Deals include Banana Boat Sport SPF 30 Sunscreen for $0.99 and Tide Pods 112-count tubs for $18.99, spanning everything from skincare to household cleaning supplies. The sale runs across dozens of brands like Dove, Neutrogena, CeraVe, and L'Oreal Paris. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Personal care items including deodorant, toothpaste, and mouthwash
- Skincare and haircare products from brands like CeraVe, Dove, and Neutrogena
- Vitamins and supplements such as NOW Foods Vitamin D3 and multivitamins
- Sunscreen options including Banana Boat and Neutrogena SPF formulas
- First aid and hygiene supplies like bandages, gloves, and hand sanitizer
In this Amazon Outlet sale you'll find deals and discounts on a large selection of clearance groceries and pantry staples. Stock on select items may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, add three of these soda 12-packs to your cart to drop the price to $16 automatically at checkout. It's a very strong deal for this quantity. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the French's 6-oz. Original Crispy Fried Onions for just $1, its best-ever price. You'd pay over $4 at Walmart. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
Target offers the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Zygarde ex Premium Collection for $44.99, its best price. You'd pay around $70 elsewhere. Shipping is free. This item is final sale. Buy Now at Target
- 1 foil promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 oversize lenticular promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 tech sticker featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 8 Pokémon TCG booster packs
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