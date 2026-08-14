Target has kids' and women's shoes on sale, with prices starting around $5.50 for toddler sandals. Options span sneakers, water shoes, western boots, and sandals from Cat & Jack, S Sport by Skechers, and A New Day, with several styles discounted from their regular prices, such as Cat & Jack sneakers at $14, down from $20. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Shop Now at Target
- Sandals, sneakers, water shoes, and boots for kids and toddlers
- Women's sandals, heels, and flats also included
- Brands include Cat & Jack, S Sport by Skechers, A New Day, and Joybees
- Prices range from about $5.50 to $36.99 depending on style
- Free shipping and same-day pickup or delivery available
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Published 48 min ago
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Rocky Boots' Back to School Sale covers kids' western boots and outdoor pull-on boots, with prices ranging from $49.99 to $69.99. The Rocky Kid's MonoCrepe Western Boot drops to $49.99 from $84.99, while the Outback LTE Pull-On Outdoor Boot for big kids is $69.99, down from $84.99. Orders over $75 ship free. Shop Now at Rocky Boots
- Kids' and big kids' western boots and Chelsea styles
- Sale prices range from $49.99 to $69.99
- Includes Ride FLX, MonoCrepe, and Outback LTE collections
- Available in sizes 1 to 13.5
These Avia sneakers are $9.97, down from $20. The slip-on design uses elastic bungee laces instead of traditional laces, and the insole is made with memory foam for added cushioning. Choose free in-store pickup or pad your order over $35 to get free shipping. Buy Now at Walmart
- Slip-on style w/ elastic bungee cord laces for a stay-put fit
- Breathable mesh upper
- Padded collar & tongue
- Memory foam insole
- Durable rubber outsole
- Colorblock styling
Rocky Boots takes up to 40% off during its Back to School Sale. Shop rugged footwear for kids, including western boots, Chelsea boots, and outdoor pull-on styles built for everyday wear. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Rocky Boots
- Kids' and big kids' western boots
- Chelsea and pull-on outdoor boot styles
- Sizes ranging from 1 to 13.5
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
Target's refurbished tech sale covers laptops, desktops, monitors, and networking gear at up to 50% off. A refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD runs $456, down from $600, while a refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" laptop drops to $90 from $180. The sale runs through Aug. 15. Shop Now at Target
- Refurbished monitors, laptops, and desktops included
- Refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" FHD laptop at $89.99, down from $179.99
- Refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage at $455.99
- Refurbished TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 range extenders and routers included
- Refurbished Acer 19.5" and 27" monitors included
- Sale ends Aug. 15
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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