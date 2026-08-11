Target's kids' uniform sale takes 30% off items like pants, polos, skorts, and jackets from Cat & Jack and All in Motion. Prices land as low as $3.50 for a boys' or girls' short sleeve polo shirt, down from $5. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. This deal ends August 16 at 2:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Target
- Includes Cat & Jack and All in Motion brands
- Covers pants, shorts, polos, skorts, dresses, and jackets
- Sizes span toddler through kids
- Valid in stores and online through Aug 15
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Expires 8/16/2026
Published 31 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Nordstrom Rack's Rack to School sale covers kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories from brands like Crocs, Jordan, Quiksilver, and Levi's. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Pickup is also available. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Columbia's Back to School sale covers jackets, fleece pullovers, joggers, backpacks, and shoes for kids, teens, and adults. Discounts run up to 40% off, with pieces like the Girls' Benton Springs II Hooded Fleece Jacket down to $27 from $50 and the Boys' Glennaker II Sherpa Lined Jacket at $56 from $80. Backpacks such as the Zigzag II 30L and Atlas Explorer 20L round out the lineup alongside accessories like a lunch pack and water bottle. Shop Now at Columbia
- Jackets, fleece pullovers, and joggers for kids, teens, and adults
- Backpacks ranging from 20L to 30L capacity
- Waterproof and sherpa-lined jacket styles included
- Boots and shoes for men, women, and kids
- Lunch packs and water bottles also included
Adult styles are 40% to 60% off at Gap. Find men's button up shirts from $30, women's jeans from $17, plus T-shirts, jackets, and more. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap
- Discounts apply to sweats, denim, and tees
- Styles included for girls, boys, toddler girls, and toddler boys
- Select styles only
- Additional year-round categories include jeans, dresses, uniforms, and backpacks
Macy's Back to School Sale takes 20% off or more on backpacks, clothing, and shoes for kids and teens from brands like Levi's, Jordan, and Polo Ralph Lauren. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on select orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
- Backpacks, lunchboxes, and school bags for kids and teens
- Clothing including t-shirts, jeans, hoodies, and activewear
- Shoes including sneakers, sandals, and dress shoes
- Brands include Levi's, Jordan, Polo Ralph Lauren, adidas, and Nike
- Sizes available for kids, juniors, and young men
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
Target offers the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Zygarde ex Premium Collection for $44.99, its best price. You'd pay around $70 elsewhere. Shipping is free. This item is final sale. Buy Now at Target
- 1 foil promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 oversize lenticular promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 tech sticker featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 8 Pokémon TCG booster packs
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