Target has marked down kids' and toddler tees and shorts by 30%, with Cat & Jack graphic t-shirts starting around $3.50 and pull-on shorts from about $5.60. The sale also covers licensed styles like Disney Princess, Super Mario, and Monster Jam tees, along with girls' jean shorts. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. This deal ends August 16 at 2:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Target
- Includes boys' and girls' graphic t-shirts
- Includes toddler and kids' pull-on shorts
- Cat & Jack graphic tees priced from $3.50
- Girls' jean shorts included in the sale
- Licensed character styles like Disney Princess, Super Mario, and Monster Jam included
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Expires 8/16/2026
Published 31 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Nordstrom Rack's Rack to School sale covers kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories from brands like Crocs, Jordan, Quiksilver, and Levi's. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Pickup is also available. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Mud Pie's Warehouse Sale covers a wide range of holiday and Halloween items, with prices starting at $3 and topping out around $15. Toddler pajamas and sweatshirts that normally sell for over $30 are marked down to $15, while smaller items like glow chalk sets drop to $5. The sale spans clothing, home decor, and seasonal games, making it easy to stock up across categories in one trip. Free shipping applies with a purchase of $65 or more. Buy Now at Mud Pie
- Holiday and Halloween apparel for baby, toddler, and kids
- Includes pajamas, sweatshirts, and dresses
- Home decor items like pillows, towels, and garland
- Seasonal games and kitchen accessories included
- Prices range from $3 to $15
Adult styles are 40% to 60% off at Gap. Find men's button up shirts from $30, women's jeans from $17, plus T-shirts, jackets, and more. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap
- Discounts apply to sweats, denim, and tees
- Styles included for girls, boys, toddler girls, and toddler boys
- Select styles only
- Additional year-round categories include jeans, dresses, uniforms, and backpacks
This 30-pack of Spalding no-show socks is $6.13, down from $17.98 at Walmart. That works out to about 20 cents per pair for kids' socks. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
Target's refurbished tech sale covers laptops, desktops, monitors, and networking gear at up to 50% off. A refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD runs $456, down from $600, while a refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" laptop drops to $90 from $180. The sale runs through Aug. 15. Shop Now at Target
- Refurbished monitors, laptops, and desktops included
- Refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" FHD laptop at $89.99, down from $179.99
- Refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage at $455.99
- Refurbished TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 range extenders and routers included
- Refurbished Acer 19.5" and 27" monitors included
- Sale ends Aug. 15
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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