This TP-Link Archer TXE5400UH is $69 off the regular price of $100 at Best Buy. It adds Wi-Fi 6E support with access to the 6 GHz band, plus tri-band speeds up to 2402 Mbps. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Wi-Fi 6E adapter with access to the 6 GHz band
- Tri-band speeds up to 2402 Mbps on 6 GHz, 2402 Mbps on 5 GHz, & 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz
- High-gain antenna with beamforming for extended range
- USB 3.0 connection for speeds up to 5 Gbps
- WPA3 security protocol support
- 3.9-ft. detachable cable for flexible placement
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Published 11 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
This TP-Link WiFi adapter is just $31 right now at Best Buy. That's less than half of what you'd pay at Amazon (where it costs $70). The adapater adds WiFi 6E support, including access to the newer 6GHz band, along with a high-gain antenna and USB 3.0 connectivity. My Best Buy members get free shipping, too (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E with speeds up to 2402 Mbps on the 6 GHz band, 2402 Mbps on the 5 GHz band, and 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band
- High-gain antenna with beamforming for improved range and signal strength
- 3.9-Foot detachable cable for flexible, portable placement
- USB 3.0 connection with speeds up to 5 Gbps
- WPA3 wireless security protocol
- Built-in drivers for easy, plug-and-play installation
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
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