Sweetwater's Call & Save Event spans guitars, drums, studio gear, live sound, and more. Some items already show marked-down pricing, like the JBL VRX918SP Flyable Subwoofer at $3,299, down from $3,849. Many other listings require calling in to unlock the discounted price, covering brands like PRS, Shure, DW, and Fender Custom Shop across categories from bass to band and orchestra instruments. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Sweetwater