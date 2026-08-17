Handy for anyone who works on both metric and SAE fasteners, since the flex-head design lets you angle into tight spots a standard wrench can't reach. Apply coupon code "KR1Y6TMJ" for a savings of $39.18. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180-degree rotating head for access to tight spaces
- Durable Cr-V steel with rust-resistant black nickel coating
- 72-tooth ratcheting mechanism requires only 5-degree swing
- High-torque gears tested for over 15,000 cycles
- Portable rack includes full range of metric and SAE sizes
This RIDGID plumbing wrench is $22.99, down from $32.15. It combines a 6-sided cubed insert, a cylindrical socket insert, and a notched handle in one tool for installing or removing faucets, strainer baskets, and supply line nuts under a sink. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 15/16", and 1" nuts
- 6-sided cubed insert for supply lines, clamp nuts, and angle stops
- Cylindrical insert with 5/8" deep-welled socket
- Notched handle fits 2, 3, 4, and 6-tab basin mounting nuts
Amazon offers the Astro Tool Extra-Long Flex Head Nano Socket Ratchet Wrench for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members. That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon this DeWalt 142-piece mechanics tool set is $109, down from $175.99. It includes both SAE and metric sizes in 1/4" and 3/8" drive, with chrome vanadium steel construction for durability. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
This Performance Tool 22-piece wrench set is $9.31 off the regular $30 price. It includes both SAE and metric sizes in one set along with a storage rack for organizing them. The wrenches are made from drop-forged chrome vanadium steel and come with a lifetime warranty. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 22-piece combination wrench set with both SAE and metric sizes
- Made from drop-forged chrome vanadium steel
- Open end and box end design on each wrench
- Includes a storage rack for organizing the set
- Wrenches measure 11.5" in length
- Backed by a lifetime warranty
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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