Supvan via Amazon offers Prime members the Supvan E11 Bluetooth Label Maker for $17.99 (reduced from $39.99) via promo code "R8GXL6DZ" with free shipping. Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Connects via Bluetooth to a companion app or prints directly from the built-in keyboard
- Rechargeable 1,200mAh battery offers up to 1 month of use per charge
- Weighs 0.5-lbs. and measures 5.7" x 2.9" x 1.3" for portability
- Prints with a 0.2" margin to reduce wasted label material
- App includes over 30 fonts, 50 frames, and 660 icons, plus support for 17 languages
- Works with both continuous and die-cut label tapes
Woot's The Office sale covers a wide mix of workspace gear, from desks and chairs to monitors and printers. A Furinno Econ Writing Desk drops to $24.99, down from $109.99, while a Samsung Business SH850 27" QHD monitor is $229.99, down from $625.95. The sale also spans printer toner, power strips, and general office supplies. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Back to School sale spans laptops, backpacks, dorm necessities, clothing, shoes, snacks, and school and teacher supplies. Spending $50 in the event gets an extra $10 off using promo code "WOOTSCHOOL" at checkout, limited to one use per customer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Covers laptops and computer & tech accessories
- Includes backpacks and school supplies
- Covers dorm and apartment necessities
- Includes clothing and shoes
- Covers teacher supplies and snacks
Office Depot's Summer Showroom Sale covers furniture like office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets, with an extra 10% off select furniture when you buy online and pick up in store. Examples include a Realspace Everton executive chair at $169.99, down from $349.99, and a Realspace Magellan height-adjustable standing desk at $229.99, down from $649.99. Choose pickup for the maximum discount on select items (as marked), or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets included
- Executive, manager, and gaming-style chairs on sale
- Standing desks and corner computer desks discounted
- Free store pickup available in as little as 10 minutes
- Free delivery on qualifying $50 orders
This magnetic calendar set is $19.54. That's $5 below the original price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 4 acrylic dry erase boards: monthly, weekly, daily, and a blank whiteboard
- Comes with 6 dry erase markers in different colors
- Thickened magnets provide strong hold on refrigerators and metal surfaces
- Installs without drilling, screws, or glue
- Board measures 15.2" x 11.2"
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted