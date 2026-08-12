Sunday Scaries takes 30% off gummies for stress relief and better sleep when you apply coupon code "RESET30" at checkout. Deal ends August 13. Although the coupon applies only to gummies, the sale covers a full range of CBD and THC products, from CBD Gummies for Stress at $29 to CBD Oil for Sleep at $59. Several bundle deals are included too, like the Side Piece Bundle combining stress relief gummies and oil for $66, down from $78. The lineup also stretches into focus and mood products, including mushroom gummies and CBD candy starting at $19. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Sunday Scaries