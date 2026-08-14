Woot's Summer Garden Savings sale covers a wide range of outdoor items, from hose reels and expandable garden hoses to flower bulbs, planters, and raised garden beds. Even better, use promo code "FIFTEEN" to get an extra 15% off your order. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends today. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This new Woot Bits, Bolts & Backyard Sale includes a wide mix of tools and yard gear, from a Litheli electric lawn mower at $99.99 (at 47% off) to an Amerisun 24" gas snow blower at $339.99 (at 51% off). The sale also includes plenty of smaller-ticket items like garden gloves, wire fencing, and replacement mower parts for brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman. Shipping is free for Prime members on all orders, too. This sale ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power tools including cordless drills, impact drivers, and rotary tools
- Outdoor equipment like leaf blowers, pressure washers, and lawn mowers
- Garden supplies such as raised beds, trellises, fencing, and fertilizer
- Replacement parts for mowers and tractors from brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Get deals on clearance patio, lawn, and garden deals in this section at Amazon. Shop for garden power tools, lawn care, decor, and more. Stock on select items may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the 8x10-Foot Clear Tarp for $35. It's the best deal we've seen for this tarp. It's made from 14-mil thick vinyl with reinforced edges and rubber corner sleeves for added durability, and comes with grommets and a rope for easy fastening. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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