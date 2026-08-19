Spend $60 or more at Stila Cosmetics on eyeliners, eye shadows, mascara, lip products, primers, blush/lip-and-cheek creams, gift sets, or beauty accessories, and get a free champagne makeup bag plus your choice of mini. All qualifying orders also get free shipping, saving you a further $6. Offer ends August 24. Buy Now at Stila
-
Expires 8/23/2026
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
This Clinique Almost Lipstick is $15, down from its $25 regular price. That's a savings of $10 and the lowest price ever at Amazon. The tinted balm has a fragrance-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free formula with a sheer, semi-glossy finish. Available in three colors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sheer, lightweight color with a glossy finish
- Emollient-rich formula for a moist finish
- Semi-glossy finish type
- Fragrance-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free formula
- Comes in a portable stick tube
Target's beauty minis sale covers travel-size favorites from brands like Native, eos, La Roche Posay, and Sun Bum, with items ranging from under $2 up to about $25. Buying any three qualifying minis makes the lowest-priced one free, applied automatically at checkout. The deal spans deodorants, body lotions, sunscreens, and facial cleansers, making it easy to stock up across several categories at once. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. This deal ends October 25 at 2:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Target
- Covers travel-size deodorants, body mists, and lotions
- Includes skincare minis like facial cleansers and moisturizers
- Spans brands such as Native, eos, La Roche Posay, and Sun Bum
- Lowest-priced qualifying item is free at checkout
- Valid in stores and online through Oct 24
To mark National Lipstick Day, you can shop some great discounts at ColourPop. The store has taken 50% off single lipsticks, glosses, balms, liners, and stains, and 30% off bigger lip kits. Prices are as low as $5 after the in-cart discount is automatically applied. Shipping is free over $35, too. Shop Now at ColourPop
- Lippie Stix, Lippie Pencils, and glossy lipsticks included
- Cloud Whip liquid lipsticks and trios available
- Lip balms and plumping gloss balms in the mix
- HydraPop lip stains and lip liner and gloss sets included
- Shades range from nudes to bold reds and pinks