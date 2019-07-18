Walmart offers the Sterilite 66-Quart Latch Box Storage Tote 6-Pack for $44.76 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sterilite 16-Gallon Wheeled Footlocker in Teal for $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- It's also available in Black for $20.16.
- ball-style handle
- smooth rolling wheel
- accommodation for a standard-size padlock
Walmart offers the Sterilite 4-Drawer Wide Weave Tower for $29.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sterilite 105-Quart Latch Box 4-Pack in Clear/Blue for $39.92 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during it's Summer Renovation Event with prices starting at $6.97. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Ring, Moen, Chamberlain, Scotch, 3M, American Standard, and more. Shop Now
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 40% off a selection of power tools and accessories. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 46% off a selection of home improvement items. Shop lighting, kitchen items, furniture, smart home items, and more. Plus, Prime members get free shipping on all orders. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
