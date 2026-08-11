Steep & Cheep offers the Burley Cub X Bike Trailer for $548, down from $1,096. That's $548 off and the lowest price we could find. It converts between a bike trailer and a stroller using the included stroller kit, and features an aluminum frame with a rigid plastic base rather than a fabric floor. Each of the two seats reclines independently and holds up to 40 lb. per child, with a 55-liter storage compartment for extra gear. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Steep & Cheap