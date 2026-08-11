Steep & Cheap's Gear Shed Sale spans thousands of items across men's and women's clothing, footwear, camping, hiking, biking, and climbing gear. Deals include the Marmot Coastal Hoodie for Women at $19.48, down from $64.95, and the Rab Kangri GTX Jacket for Women at $170, down from $425. Brands in the mix include Mountain Hardwear, Patagonia, The North Face, Rab, and Osprey Packs, with discounts reaching up to 70% off. Spend $69 to get free shipping. Shop Now at Steep & Cheap
- Covers men's and women's clothing, footwear, camp, hike, bike, and climb gear
- Over 4,200 items included in the sale
- Brands include Mountain Hardwear, Patagonia, The North Face, Rab, KAVU, and Osprey Packs
- Discounts range from 10% to 70% off original prices
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Published 41 min ago
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Woot is discounting a range of Stanley and Hydro Flask drinkware, with deals on everything from insulated bottles and tumblers to mugs. One standout is the Hydro Flask 24-oz. Travel Tumbler at $14.99, down from $34.95. The sale also includes a Stanley 55-qt. cooler at a $150 price low, and a CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest at $49.99, marked down from $180. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, too. This deal ends August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Stanley bottles, tumblers, and mugs in various sizes from 20oz to 40oz
- Hydro Flask travel tumblers ranging from 24oz to 40oz
- CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest included
- Stanley Lifted Spirits 55-qt. cooler available
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers outerwear, footwear, and apparel from brands like Columbia, Carhartt, Mountain Hardwear, and Keen. A Mountain Hardwear women's stretchdown jacket drops to $33.99, while Columbia hiking boots and water shoes fall into the $25 to $45 range. The sale spans jackets, fleece, boots, sandals, and accessories across both men's and women's sizing. This deal ends August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Brands include Columbia, Carhartt, Mountain Hardwear, Keen, Field & Stream, and Legendary Whitetails
- Men's and women's jackets, fleece, hoodies, and outerwear
- Hiking boots, sandals, and waterproof footwear
- Outdoor shirts, pants, and accessories like hats and socks
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers a wide range of camping, fishing, and hunting gear at discounts up to 85% off. Deals include the GCI Outdoor LevrUp Pop Up Canopy Tent for $90, down from $230, and the Outdoor Camping Travel Cot and Cot Pad for $40, down from $250. The sale also spans optics, knives, and tactical accessories from brands like Kershaw, StreamLight, and Sightmark. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Camping gear including tents, cots, and sleeping pads
- Fishing rods, reels, and combo kits from brands like Ugly Stik and Zebco
- Pocket knives and tools from Kershaw
- Binoculars, trail cameras, and rangefinders for outdoor use
- Weapon lights, scopes, and shooting accessories
- Backpacks and coolers from JanSport and Ninja
At Walmart, get this CamelBak Thrive Insulated Stainless Steel 16-oz. Mug for $8.39. It's the best price we could find by $27. It's made from vacuum-insulated stainless steel with a leak-proof, thread-on lid and a non-slip grip, and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Buy Now at Walmart
Steep & Cheap's Summer Sale covers thousands of items across biking, hiking, camping, and fly fishing gear, with discounts reaching up to 80% off on select pieces like the Dickies Fisherville Short, now $14. The sale spans categories from sunglasses to bike handlebars, so shoppers browsing multiple types of outdoor gear can find markdowns in one place. Shop Now at Steep & Cheap
- Clothing, footwear, and accessories for men and women
- Bike gear including handlebars, shoes, and brake sets
- Camp and hike gear such as sleeping mats and backpacks
- Sunglasses from brands like Sunski and Sweet Protection
- Discounts run from 10% up to 80% off across categories
Steep & Cheap offers the Black Diamond Apollo Lantern for $35. That's half off and the best price we could find, even after the $8 shipping. Buy Now at Steep & Cheap
- Camping lantern designed for outdoor use
Steep & Cheep offers the Burley Cub X Bike Trailer for $548, down from $1,096. That's $548 off and the lowest price we could find. It converts between a bike trailer and a stroller using the included stroller kit, and features an aluminum frame with a rigid plastic base rather than a fabric floor. Each of the two seats reclines independently and holds up to 40 lb. per child, with a 55-liter storage compartment for extra gear. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Steep & Cheap
- Aluminum frame with a rigid plastic base for durability
- Converts between bike trailer and stroller with included stroller kit
- Two reclining seats with 5-point harnesses, each holding up to 40 lb.
- 55-liter storage capacity for gear or groceries
- 20" wheels with wide-tread tires and built-in suspension
- Weather-resistant canopy with UPF 50+ sun protection
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