With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Ghost set drops to $14.72, down from its $59.97 list price. You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. The set includes the Ghost vehicle along with mini figures of its crew. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Sustainable eco-friendly fabric construction
- Durable solid wood and metal frame
- Robust jute rope armrests
- High resilience foam cushions
- Includes ergonomic lumbar support pillow
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
At Walmart, get The Pioneer Woman Harper Leather Recliner for $125. It's dropped by $125 in the last week and is now at a very strong price for such a chair. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
This Barcalounger Hollis recliner is $200 off the $699.99 regular price at Costco. It includes a power headrest, zero gravity positioning, and top-grain leather with vinyl match upholstery, along with hidden arm storage and built-in cup holders. Shipping is free, and setup is available for $25. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Top-grain leather with vinyl match construction
- Zero gravity reclining position
- Power headrest adjustment
- Pad-over-chaise cushion with pocket coils
- Hidden arm storage with built-in cup holders
We've pictured the Chaise in brown, now $217, down from $399 at Walmart. It comes with three extra pillows and needs no assembly, just time to fluff out after unpacking. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- Arrives vacuum-packed and requires no assembly
- Plush corduroy fabric with high-rebound foam padding
- 9.8-inch wide armrests with an extra-large seating area
- Includes three additional pillows
- Supports up to 400 lb.
- Suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, and other indoor spaces
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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