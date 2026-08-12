This Homestyles kitchen island cart has dropped by another $56 since we listed it in May. It's also Amazon's best-ever price. You'd pay $325 for the same one today at Home Depot. Shipping is free, too. It includes a stainless steel top, three drawers, two shelves, and swivel casters for moving it around the kitchen.

Be aware that shipping may be delayed on this for one to two months. Buy Now at Amazon