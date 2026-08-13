Walmart offers the Specstart 800-lb. Steel Garden Cart in four colors for $84.99. That's a $21 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Holds up to 880 lbs.
- Measures 38" x 21" with a folding steel frame
- 10" wheels for rolling over varied terrain
- Removable mesh sides convert it to a flatbed
- 180-degree turning handles for easier maneuvering
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Popularity: 3/5
Amazon's lawn and garden lineup spans everything from a $6.49 silicone grill mat to a $329.89 Greenworks pressure washer. Shoppers can find pool maintenance supplies, cordless leaf blowers, weed killers, and garden hoses all in one place. The range covers both small accessories and larger outdoor power equipment at a variety of price points. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes garden hoses, hose reels, and leaf blowers
- Pool care items like chlorine tabs and liner repair kits
- Outdoor decor such as wind chimes and shade cloths
- Weed killers and plant care accessories included
RainPoint's Amazon storefront has a current sale covering a wide range of garden watering gear, from smart WiFi sprinkler timers to soaker hoses and metal hose nozzles. Prices span from $16.99 for a 15FT soaker hose up to $84.97 for a WiFi water timer with two zones and a brass inlet. Shoppers looking to automate garden or houseplant watering will find timers, drip irrigation kits, and hose accessories across the lineup. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes WiFi-enabled sprinkler and hose timers with rain delay and app control
- Soaker hoses available in lengths from 15FT to 200FT
- Indoor drip irrigation kits water up to 15 houseplants automatically
- Garden hose splitters, connectors, and nozzles made with metal or brass construction
A wall-mounted retractable hose reel keeps your garden hose stored neatly and out of the way, retracting automatically so you're not left coiling it by hand after each use. Similar length retractable reels at Amazon cost about $60 more. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 65.6-foot retractable 1/2" garden hose reel
- Automatic slow-rewind system
- 200 PSI working pressure with 600 PSI burst pressure
- 180° swivel bracket for flexible positioning
- Multi-pattern spray nozzle included
- Portable design with plastic handle
Walmart offers the Expert Gardener 5-Foot Garden Hose for $2.40, down from $11.98. 10-Foot is also available for $7.49, down from $14.98. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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