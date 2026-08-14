At B&H, this Sony ZX Series headset is $13.99, down from $24.99. That price also beats Amazon's current listing of $21.99. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 30mm dome-type drivers with ferrite magnets
- In-line microphone & smartphone remote
- Compatible with Sony's Smart Key app for Android devices
- Adjustable headband with swivel earpads
- Swivel, folding-style earcups for compact storage
- Y-type cable w/ 4-conductor gold-plated, L-shaped plug
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These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
Bone conduction headphones sit against your cheekbones rather than in or over your ears, leaving your ears open to hear ambient sound, which makes them a practical option for outdoor runs or cyclists who want to stay aware of traffic. Apply coupon code "A30VDTFB" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Open-ear design for situational awareness
- Integrated rear safety light for night visibility
- Adjustable silicone strap for secure, personalized fit
- Switchable Indoor and Outdoor audio modes
- IP66 sweatproof with 10-hour battery life
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
At eBay, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get these refurb Sony LinkBuds Fit Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $38. Best Buy charges $200 for a new pair. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Active noise canceling with an Ambient Sound Mode
- Truly wireless in-ear design with silicone construction
- Bluetooth connectivity for phones, tablets, and laptops
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
This Sunpak 4200XL tripod is $15 off the regular price at B&H Photo Video, bringing it down to $9.95. It folds down to just 11" for storage while extending to 42" in use, and it comes with a smartphone adapter along with the 3-way panhead. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Extends to a maximum height of 42" and folds down to 11"
- 8-section aluminum legs weigh 13.8 oz.
- Supports a load capacity of up to 1.2 lb.
- Includes a mini 3-way panhead
- Comes with a smartphone adapter for phones up to 3.5" wide
- Non-scratching rubber feet
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
This Sirui Duken Switch X stabilizer is $17, down from its regular price of $59 at B&H Photo Video. It combines a phone stabilizer, selfie stick, and tripod in one, extending to 18.5" while folding down to just 6.1" for portability. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Fits smartphones 2.6 to 3.5" wide
- Folds down to 6.1" in length, extends to 18.5" as a selfie stick
- Built-in 1000mAh battery lasts about 8 hours and recharges in 1.5 hours
- Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity for remote shutter control
- Doubles as a mini tripod and supports pan, roll, and tracking modes
- Supports phones up to 8.5 oz.
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