New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sony 70" 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV
$998 $1,998
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sony 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $998 with free shipping. That's $1,000 under list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen for this 2018 model. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • Android TV with Smart TV apps
  • Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • voice remote control
  • 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR70X830F
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart Sony Electronics
LED 69" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register