Woot's Snack & Candy Favorites sale covers a wide range of chips, cookies, candy, and jerky from brands like Simple Mills, SkinnyPop, and Jack Link's. Discounts run up to 40% off reference prices, with items like Sarah's Candy Factory Mints down to $8.91 and Van Holten's Pickle-In-A-Pouch at $17.91. Bulk and multi-pack options are also included for snacks like Wicked Crisps and Ginny O's Cheese Straws. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Discounts range from about 7% to 40% off reference prices
- Includes chips, crackers, cookies, candy, jerky, and gum
- Brands include Simple Mills, SkinnyPop, Jack Link's, Sour Patch Kids, and Mentos
- Multi-packs and bulk options available for several snacks and candies
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Expires 8/26/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 5/5
Woot's Grocery and Household Everything Sale covers a wide mix of personal care, beauty, and health essentials, with discounts running up to 54% off. Deals include Banana Boat Sport SPF 30 Sunscreen for $0.99 and Tide Pods 112-count tubs for $18.99, spanning everything from skincare to household cleaning supplies. The sale runs across dozens of brands like Dove, Neutrogena, CeraVe, and L'Oreal Paris. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Personal care items including deodorant, toothpaste, and mouthwash
- Skincare and haircare products from brands like CeraVe, Dove, and Neutrogena
- Vitamins and supplements such as NOW Foods Vitamin D3 and multivitamins
- Sunscreen options including Banana Boat and Neutrogena SPF formulas
- First aid and hygiene supplies like bandages, gloves, and hand sanitizer
In this Amazon Outlet sale you'll find deals and discounts on a large selection of clearance groceries and pantry staples. Stock on select items may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, add three of these soda 12-packs to your cart to drop the price to $16 automatically at checkout. It's a very strong deal for this quantity. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the French's 6-oz. Original Crispy Fried Onions for just $1, its best-ever price. You'd pay over $4 at Walmart. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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