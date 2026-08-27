Target's skin care sale covers more than 130 products, with buy one, get one 25% off pricing across brands like CeraVe, La Roche Posay, Garnier, and Clean Skin Club. Items range from everyday cleansers and moisturizers under $15 to treatment products like La Roche Posay's Hyaluronic Acid Serum at $40, giving shoppers a wide mix of price points to combine for the discount. The deal applies both in stores and online through Target.com. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. This deal ends August 30 at 2:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Target