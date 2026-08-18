At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Sigalux EcoBright T20 A19 8W Dimmable LED Light Bulb 6-Pack for $10. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this multipack. Each 8W bulb replaces a 60W incandescent, puts out 750 lumens of warm white light, and is rated for up to 15,000 hours of use. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8W bulbs equivalent to 60W incandescent bulbs
- Rated for up to 15,000 hours of use
- 750 lumens of brightness at 2700K warm white color temperature
- Dimmable with a standard E26 base
-
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get the Feit Electric A19 60W Replacement Dimmable LED Light Bulbs 10-Pack for $6.85. It's the best deal we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This SANSI 4-pack of LED bulbs comes to $8.14, down from $14.68 at Home Depot. Each bulb works as a 60-watt equivalent while using far less energy, and the 4000K cool white tone suits both home and commercial spaces. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pack of 4 LED bulbs
- 60-watt equivalent brightness
- E26 base fitting
- Cool White 4000K color temperature
- Non-dimmable
- Suited for residential, multifamily, and commercial use
Amazon offers the Sylvania ECO LED Light Bulb 3-Pack for $4.47. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Amazon Basics BR30 LED Light Bulb 16-Pack for $20. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this multipack. Each bulb replaces a 65-watt incandescent while using just 11 watts, and the pack offers a dimmable, soft white 2700K light with a 10,000-hour lifespan. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Sign In or Register