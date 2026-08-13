This Shokz OpenDots ONE earbuds deal brings the price to $129.99, down from $199.99. It's the best price we found by $40. The clip-on, open-ear design weighs just 6.5g per earbud and offers up to 40 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). This deal ends August 14 at 12:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Open-ear clip-on design with nickel-titanium plate and silicone grip
- 6.5g per earbud weight
- Up to 10 hours of listening time per charge, up to 40 hours with charging case
- Wireless charging case included
- IP54 water resistance rating
- Bluetooth 5.4 with a wireless range up to 33 ft.
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These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
At eBay, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get these refurb Sony LinkBuds Fit Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $38. Best Buy charges $200 for a new pair. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Active noise canceling with an Ambient Sound Mode
- Truly wireless in-ear design with silicone construction
- Bluetooth connectivity for phones, tablets, and laptops
This Shokz OpenRun open-box pair drops to $50.60 with promo code "VIPJULYTAKE8" at eBay. It's the best deal we've seen for these headphones. Bone conduction headphones keep your ears uncovered so you can stay aware of your surroundings while listening. Buy Now at eBay
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
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