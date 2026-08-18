Woot is discounting a wide range of kids' toys, including sensory squishies, magnetic building tiles, plush Squishmallows, and STEM learning kits, with savings reaching up to 73% off on select items like the SPARK & WOW Caterpillar Activity Wall Panels. Shoppers can also use promo code "LEARNTEN" to get an extra $10 off orders of $40 or more. The sale spans several categories, from wooden building sets by Melissa & Doug to card and board games like Disney Villainous and Pictionary vs. AI. Coupon ends August 25. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company