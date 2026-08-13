Sail roundtrip from Tokyo aboard Seabourn Encore on a 14-day voyage through Japan and South Korea, with stops including Osaka, Busan, Sakaiminato, Kanazawa, Niigata, Akita, Aomori, Miyako, Sendai, and Hitachinaka. The sailing departs February 27, 2027, and includes Seabourn's all-inclusive amenities. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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