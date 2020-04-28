Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware · 53 mins ago
Scotts EZ Seed 10-lb. Mixed Seed, Mulch & Fertilizer
$20 for members $27
curbside pickup

Patchy yard? Not anymore! This is the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • The price drops in-cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • suitable for sunny, densely shaded, or high traffic areas
  • purports to grow grass anywhere
  • reduced seed wash-away
  • Model: 17540
  • Expires 4/28/2020
