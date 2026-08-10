Mint Mobile offers the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G Android Phone for Mint Mobile for $500 off, along with a year of Unlimited for $15 per month. The 256GB model is $800 (reduced from $1,300) and the 512GB model is $1,000 (reduced from $1,500). Plus, get up to $400 off with an eligible trade-in.
An upfront payment of $180 for the plan is required. It features unlimited talk and text, mobile hotspot, and 98% 5G coverage.Buy Now at Mint Mobile
- 6.9" Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
- Rear cameras: 200MP, 50MP, 10MP, 50MP; front camera: 12MP
- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Android 16
- 256GB or 512GB storage
- 5,000mAh Li-ion battery
- 5G connectivity with dual eSIM and Nano-SIM support
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Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 5/5
We've pictured the Google Pixel Fold 5G Smartphone with 256GB of storage, now $459.99 at Woot, down from the $1,799 reference price. This unlocked foldable phone works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other major carriers, and runs on Google's Tensor G2 chip with a triple rear camera system. Prime members get free standard shipping on this order. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 5.8" inner foldable display
- 256GB storage capacity
- Fully unlocked for use with major carriers
- Google Tensor G2 chip
- Triple rear camera system
- Available in Obsidian or Porcelain
eBay's Pixel sale covers a wide range of refurbished and open-box Google devices, including phones from the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 10 Pro and multiple generations of the Pixel Watch. Refurbished listings come backed by a one year warranty, and prices span from budget options like a Pixel Watch at $43 up to a Pixel 8 Pro with 1TB of storage at $650. Shoppers can find deals across phones, watches, and accessories in one place. Shop Now at eBay
This Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with 512GB of storage, well above what many phones offer at this price. At $391, it's the second best price we've seen and includes a 1-year warranty through Allstate. Buy Now at eBay
- 6.8" 120Hz 1440x3088 display
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor
- 12GB RAM; 1TB storage
- 200MP main camera, 12MP front camera
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy has discounted the 256GB model of the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro phone to just $500. This is $50 cheaper than Amazon's price for a refurb (Best Buy's offer is on a new model). Shipping is free, too. The phone packs a 50MP main camera with a periscope telephoto lens for 3.5x optical zoom, plus a 6.83" AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The deal ends today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.83" 1.5K AMOLED display with adaptive 144Hz refresh rate
- Triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto lens w/ 3.5x optical zoom, and 8MP ultra-wide lens
- 5,080mAh battery w/ 50W fast charging
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor w/ 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
- Runs Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16
- 5G connectivity, compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile