Mint Mobile offers the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G Android Phone for Mint Mobile for $500 off, along with a year of Unlimited for $15 per month. The 256GB model is $800 (reduced from $1,300) and the 512GB model is $1,000 (reduced from $1,500). Plus, get up to $400 off with an eligible trade-in.

An upfront payment of $180 for the plan is required. It features unlimited talk and text, mobile hotspot, and 98% 5G coverage.