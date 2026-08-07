As one of its daily deals, Best Buy has discounted the 256GB model of the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro phone to just $500. This is $50 cheaper than Amazon's price for a refurb (Best Buy's offer is on a new model). Shipping is free, too. The phone packs a 50MP main camera with a periscope telephoto lens for 3.5x optical zoom, plus a 6.83" AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The deal ends today. Buy Now at Best Buy