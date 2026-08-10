This Samsung counter-depth side-by-side refrigerator is $1,399.99 at Costco, a $230 savings off the regular price. The price includes delivery, installation, and haul-away of the old unit for most members, along with a 2-year warranty. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- 22 cu. ft. total capacity with 14.6 cu. ft. refrigerator and 7.4 cu. ft. freezer
- Counter-depth, side-by-side design measuring 35.9" w x 28.6" d x 70.1" h
- Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish
- Wi-Fi enabled with smart features
- Built-in ice maker and water dispenser with water filter
- Energy Star certified
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 21 min ago
This Frigidaire mini fridge is $38, down from $65 the going price for a new one. It includes a two-year Allstate warranty and can run off either a standard wall outlet or a 12V car adapter, making it usable both at home and on the road. Buy Now at eBay
- Holds up to 10 liters or 15 cans
- Thermoelectric cooling system for chilling or warming items
- Plugs into a 110V home outlet or 12V car adapter
- Brushed stainless steel finish
- Single door, countertop design
- Measures 16" tall by 11" wide
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from its original price of $490 at Walmart. It's available in Platinum Silver and has a flush back design and reversible door. The freezer has five wire shelves and an external dial for temperature control. Shipping is free, which is a nice extra saving on an appliance (many stores would charge delivery fees). Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door opens to the left or right
- Flush back design with recessed handle for tight spaces
- External temperature dial adjusts from 6.8 to -11.2°F
- Manual defrost feature
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from $489.99 at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. Its 6.5 cu. ft. capacity and flush back design make it suited for tighter spaces like apartments, offices, or garages while still offering five wire shelves for organizing frozen goods. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Space-saving flush back design with recessed handle
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door for left or right opening
- Vinyl-coated metal exterior finish
- External temperature dial with manual defrost
This Hamilton Beach 17.7-Cu. ft. Refrigerator costs just $679 at Walmart. Even with the $50 shipping fee, it's a great deal for a French Door model, and $470 cheaper than what you'd pay at Lowe's today. It includes frost-free technology, an LED display, and an open door alarm to help keep food from spoiling. Buy Now at Walmart
- 17.7 cu. ft. total capacity, with 12.4 cu. ft. in the fridge and 5.3 cu. ft. in the freezer
- French door design with a glide-out bottom freezer drawer
- 2 glass shelves and 6 balconies in both the fridge and freezer sections
- Frost-free technology with an LED display
- Super freezing and cooling functions plus a holiday energy-saving mode
- Open door alarm to help prevent food spoilage
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Costco's members-only Warehouse Savings covers markdowns across apparel, appliances, electronics, furniture, and groceries. Select LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool appliances are discounted (between $100 and $1,000 off), while a Samsung 4K Smart TV starts at $229.99. Furniture deals include a Thomasville 6-piece modular sectional at $500 off, spanning a wide range of home categories in one sale. Deal ends August 23.
Not a member? You can sign up for a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership for $65 right now, and get a $50 Costco shop card for free. Shop Now at Costco
- Discounts span apparel, automotive, appliances, and electronics
- Select LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool appliances discounted $100 to $1,000
- Samsung 43" to 70" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVs from $229.99 to $399.99
- TCL 75" Q77K Series 4K QLED Smart TV at $479.99
- Furniture markdowns include a Thomasville 6-piece modular sectional at $500 off
- Grocery deals include Kirkland Signature, Spam, and Gatorade multipacks
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