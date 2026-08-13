With promo code "BRANDS20", the Samsonite Mother Lode Travel Backpack drops to $91.99. That's a $27 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at eBay
Woot offers Prime members the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $21.99 for a $14 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
REI takes up to 55% off select past-season backpacks and pack accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and REI Co-op. A standout deal is the REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack from $53.83 (regularly up to $109), while the Patagonia Atom 24L Pack starts at $58.93 (regularly $109). Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and snowsports packs included
- Brands include REI Co-op, The North Face, Patagonia, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and Topo Designs
- Many styles include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Gear capacities range from small daypacks under 20 liters up to 46-liter travel packs
We've pictured the Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack, now $9.99 at Best Buy, down from $39.99. You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Padded pocket fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Two front compartments plus water bottle pockets
- Padded shoulder straps & cushioned back panel
- Reflective accents for visibility
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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