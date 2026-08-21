This five-pack of Rubbermaid Brilliance containers is $24.99, down from the regular $32.48 price, $1 under our April mention, and the lowest price we've seen. Each container includes a clip-on lid designed for an airtight, leak-proof seal, and the clear Tritan plastic resists stains and odors while built-in vents allow for microwaving without removing the lid. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon